Gloomy Saturday turns to a cooler and sunny Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Cloudy and cool conditions have been the story today, sunny, breezy, and cool conditions return for tomorrow and the week ahead.
Gloomy Saturday:
A low-pressure system sitting in Canada is the culprit to this gloomy weather the Stateline has been experiencing today. Clouds have been stubborn to leave the sky today which has caused temperatures to remain cool in the upper 50's to low 60's across the area. Clouds could break briefly this evening, closer to sunset which could cause temperatures to rise slightly. Clouds return for the evening and overnight hours.
A cold front will pass later tonight bringing with it some scattered showers and a rumble of thunder. Drizzle to light showers look to roll in around 7 p.m. tonight with heavier rain becoming more widespread by 10 p.m. tonight, showers are scattered in nature meaning some could stay dry tonight while others see some showers into the morning hours of Sunday.
Sunny Sunday:
Clouds linger into tomorrow morning, by late morning to early afternoon expect partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the upper 60's to low 70's. As the front passes, winds shift and become more noticeable and gustier into the day tomorrow. Winds could gust up to 30 to 35 mph during the day tomorrow!
Looking ahead:
Next week remains dry but cooler. Sunshine and true fall temperatures. Daytime highs for the next few days will be in the upper 50's with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 30's to low 40's. We gradually warm back to the 70's for next weekend