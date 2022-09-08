Get out and enjoy a summer like day today as rain is in the forecast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another beautiful late summer day is on tap for the area today and the rest of the week, before some showers and fall like weather returns.
Waking up this morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 50's. We had clear skies and calm winds again overnight which helped some patchy fog develop this morning.
You might run into some patchy fog during your morning commute, so give yourself some extra time and be careful when driving. As the sun begins to rise and warm the air the fog will start to clear.
A delightful pattern is ahead as the high pressure keeps us dry, sunny and warm for today, Friday and most of Saturday. Both today and Friday are expected to be in the mid 80's for daytime highs dropping back into the upper 50's for overnight lows.
Heading into the weekend, expect some showers and storms to develop. Saturday remains dry and sunny for most of the day. Temperatures for the day remain in the lower 80's. It isn't until later in the afternoon to late evening that scattered showers come back into the forecast.
A cold front brings our next chances for showers for Sunday into Monday. Expect some thunderstorms into the afternoon hours of Sunday, some of which could be strong in nature.
Temperatures for the day on Sunday struggle to warm into the 70's, with the damp cool feeling in the air we get a taste of fall over the weekend and into the start of the work week. Showers linger into Monday as well, making for a chilly start to the work week.
As next week kicks off, we slowly return to the low 70's into the extended forecast.