Flurries wrap up today leading to a quiet and dry weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This morning the Stateline is waking up to a fresh layer of snow, flurries come to an end later this morning leaving us with a quiet and warm pattern ahead.
The day ahead:
Take it easy this morning as we did get a light glaze of some freezing rain underneath the snow! Roads could be slick as crews clear them off throughout the morning hours.
Flurries taper off early this morning after sunrise leaving us with partly sunny skies by late afternoon to early evening.
Temperatures remain cold this morning only in the teens warming up into the mid 20s by the afternoon hours. If you have any Friday night plans, bundle up as temperatures drop into the teens tonight.
Weekend warm up!
Conditions improve this weekend and into the work week as the sun returns and temperatures slowly climb! Any wet weather looks to stay away until the end of next week in the form of rain showers.
Saturday temperatures reach the mid 30s with sunny skies. With the warmer temperatures and sunny skies, the fresh snow may not last long so get out and enjoy some sledding or snow shoeing this weekend! The weather keeps warming from there!
Looking ahead:
Temperatures rise into the low 40s by the start of the work week and we could see the upper 40s move in during the first few days of March. A few 50-degree readings are even possible for a day or two next week!