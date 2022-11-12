Feeling like winter for the weekend and into the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our first flakes flew today, and temperatures were rather chilly. Keep the winter weather gear handy as we continue to look cold into the week ahead.
Wintry Weekend:
Skies remained mostly cloudy today with temperatures only reaching in the mid 30s and scattered snow showers. These showers didn't cause any accumulation on the ground as the ground is still very warm from the summer like temperatures, we saw this past week.
Tonight, expect flurries to taper off west to east as the weather system moves east. Some areas to the west could see clear skies while areas to the east remain cloudy into tomorrow morning.
Temperatures tonight all depend on the cloud cover we see, if clouds clear temperatures drop into the upper teens to low 20s, if clouds remain expect temperatures to stay in the low to mid 20s.
The clouds will clear out for our Sunday, but the sunshine brings little warmth to the Stateline as temperatures remain in the upper 30s with wind chills making it feel like the upper 20s to low 30s.
Chilly and wintry:
The long-term forecast remains quite cold as temperatures struggle remain near freezing into mid-week and well into next weekend.
The warmest day of the week is Monday with temperatures getting into the 40s with mostly cloudy skies and southerly winds. Our next weather system comes into play for Monday night into Tuesday.
With the main accumulating snow happens overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the snow looks to hit during the Tuesday morning commute. Accumulations look to remain light between a dusting to an inch.
It is still early in the forecast, so make sure to stay tuned to later updates as the system comes into better view.
Despite the possible precipitation, temperatures will continue to trend colder for the end of the week.
Thursday looks to be a mostly sunny day, but temperatures continue their downward trend as highs barely reach above freezing. Friday looks to bring another snow chance, but it is still too early to determine specifics, such as timing and accumulation.