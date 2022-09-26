Feeling like fall - cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The sun has returned after a cloudy weekend, cool crisp fall like weather is ahead for the Stateline as we wrap up the month of September.
The week ahead:
The low-pressure system that brought us the cloudy and cool weather over the weekend has stalled over the Great Lakes Region, this has caused our weather pattern here in the Stateline to be rather fall like for the next few days.
Today, expect temperatures to slowly rise into the upper 50's to low 60's for the day with abundant sunshine and a northwest breeze that could get gusty at times. Overnight temperatures tonight remain in the low 40's with clear skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday provide much of the same weather however, a tad bit cooler. High temperatures for Tuesday only make it into the upper 50's to low 60's with overnight temperatures falling into the upper 30's to low 40's. Wednesday's high temperatures sit in the upper 50's, with low temperatures flirting close to the upper 30's.
Weekend outlook:
By the end of the week, we see a high-pressure system move in bringing with it some warmer air in the forecast. Friday remains sunny with temperatures warming to the mid to upper 60's. Sunny skies stick around into the weekend with warmer temperatures into the low 70's possible.