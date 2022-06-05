Dry Sunday leads to a rainy week up ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A dry and mild Sunday leads to an active weather week with multiple chances for showers ahead. Pattern shifts to a warmer and drier trend by next week.
Wrapping up the weekend:
The warm front that has impacted our weather this weekend has moved slightly north and is now sitting slightly to our south, allowing for warmer temperatures and drier conditions across the area. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 70's to low 80's across the Stateline. We started the day with plentiful sunshine that has now turned to mostly cloudy skies with peaks of sun.
We stay dry for the rest of the day and into the evening. Temperatures tonight will drop back into the 60's with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for showers and isolated rumbles of thunder later tonight but most of the widespread and heavy rain lingers into Monday. Showers will slowly move out and become lighter for the afternoon on Monday.
Unsettled weather this week:
There are multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms into this week, on top of that we are also going to see temperatures that are below average for this time of year. We struggle to get out of the mid 70's all week and only see the 80's by next weekend.
Monday sees cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70's. Our first disturbance of the week occurs right off the bat, Monday morning has widespread rain and the chance for an isolated rumble of thunder. There is a break in the action for the afternoon, but Monday night sees a few more showers.
A high pressure moves in for Tuesday giving us dry and calm conditions, sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70's. As the day goes on, clouds become more apparent and chances for rain increases as our next system moves in for Wednesday.
Partly sunny skies with the chance for some showers and a rumble of thunder is expected for Wednesday during the day. Temperatures still sit in the low 70's for the day. Thursday is similar to Tuesday as quiet and calm conditions move back in for a short period of time. Thursday high temperatures warm into the upper 70's
Looking ahead:
The end of the work week remains unsettled as well, Thursday night turns cloudy and rain chances increase into Friday. Temperatures still sit in the low 70's. Rain chances linger into the first half of the weekend.
A pattern shift is in sight though, meaning we could see drier and warmer conditions by the start of next week!