Dry and quiet conditions continue into the week ahead.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunday turns dry, and our temperatures stays close to average for the week ahead with gradual warming expected daily. Sunny and dry weather continues until later in the week.
Drying out:
As the cold front that brought yesterday's soggy weather moves east, the Stateline sees a high pressure settling into the Midwest.
This morning, temperatures start in the mid to upper 60's with breezy conditions. Skies remain clear and sunny. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70's with low humidity making for a rather comfortable day ahead.
Picture perfect weather continues into the work week with temperatures starting to gradually warm each day until Thursday of next week.
Comfortable weather continues:
Monday and Tuesday remain dry and comfortable with temperatures back in the seasonable range in the upper 70's to low 80's. Skies remain sunny and humidity remains low as well.
Temperatures warm into the 90's again by Wednesday but humidity remains low, making for a dry heat type of day.
Looking ahead:
Thursday is very similar to Wednesday: a high of around 90 degrees, low humidity, lots of sunshine, and a light breeze.
A cold front brings relief by the end of the week with chances of showers increasing Thursday night into Friday and temperatures dropping back to seasonable range as well.