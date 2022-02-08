Dry and calm Tuesday leads to an active end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday has remained mild and dry. A more active pattern is expected towards the mid to end of the week as we could see some wintry mix come into the Stateline.
Tonight, into tomorrow:
Thin low-level clouds are filling in across the Stateline and will stick around into the evening and overnight hours. Clouds will allow for us to remain warm into the overnight hours, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s tonight. The gusty conditions will calm down tonight as well.
We do see a few chances for some wintry precipitation a few times this week, our first chance arrives Wednesday morning.
Chance for some wintry mix for Wednesday:
A cold front will move through the Stateline during the early morning hours on Wednesday, this cold front looks to remain a dry one however we could see a wintry mix during the morning hours.
With temperatures rising we could see a few showers linger into the afternoon hours. Overall, tomorrow remains mostly cloudy and temperatures in the upper 30s.
Temperatures drop a little bit overnight Wednesday into the low 20s with dry and cloudy conditions. Dry conditions will continue into the day for Thursday as we see a break between systems.
Thursday morning starts out with some clouds, but gradual clearing will take place as the day goes on. Temperatures remain seasonable in the mid to upper 20s.
Temperatures remain in the low 20s for the overnight hours and the clouds return for the overnight hours, as our next system moves in.
Quick rain for Friday:
Our next system moves in overnight Thursday to the morning hours of Friday. Precipitation starts as light snow showers as temperatures start out in the low 20s.
Snow transitions to a wintry mix as the temperatures warm throughout the morning hours. We remain in the clouds for the day on Friday as temperatures warm into the low 40s again.
Weekend outlook:
Colder conditions return over the weekend after a rather mild week.
Daytime temperatures over the weekend stay in the low 20s and overnight temperatures cool into the single digits to the mid-teens.
There could also be a chance to see some flurries at times over the weekend.