Climate change impacts on winter sports

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With our climate and winter season warming, winter sports may see impacts in our near future.
When you think of winter sports, you probably think of skiing and snowboarding at your local hill or ski resort. Almost all hills and ski resorts make their own snow but what happens if there is no snow?
We talked to Marking Director at Chestnut Mountain Resort, Stewart Stoffregen, about what conditions are needed to make man-made snow.
"Our magic number for making snow is 28°F we have 5 huge pumps in the Mississippi River that we pump through 72 guns on the hill here to make snow so once we get that magical number, we can make a lot of snow in a hurry" says Stroffregen.
When we see above average temperatures, however, resorts will not be able to lean on man-made snow for the solution. As temperatures continue to warm, these local ski resorts will begin to face temporary closures, something Chestnut already experienced this season.
"We opened up the first couple of weekends and then we did have to shut down because of the weather... we did have to close for a little but now were open 100% all our runs are open, and our base is well between 40 to 60 inches" says Stroffregen.
Stoffregen also mentioned that the mountain tries to make as much snow when that magical number hits, but it needs enough to whether through the warm spells. With above average temperatures likely to stick around, mountains across the Midwest are trying to keep up with the warmer spells.
"Winter is shorter, and already in the last 60 years we've seen roughly 5° warming of winters on average. There will be fewer cold spells and the cold spells won't be as cold they used to be"
We spoke to Elizabeth Maroon, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Wisconsin Madison, about why our winters are getting warmer. She says winters are the fastest warming season and will see even more changes as they evolve in the future.
"You take the Thermometers all around the globe, average them together, it's been warming over the last century. It's been warming about a degree Celsius that's roughly 2°F" says Maroon.
These warming conditions will begin to impact winter sports in a number of ways according to Maroon. From seeing less natural snow, to fewer cold spells, to even a shorter winter season.
"That's the nig issue is that it's getting warmer so you're going to have the start of the winter recreational season will move up and you're going to be melting out sooner, you're going to shrink that time you have available" says Maroon.
Man-made snow will only be a temporary solution as some hills in the Midwest are already seeing the effects of warmer winters.
"For instance, I grew up in St. Louis, my parents are volunteer ski patrollers at the local hill there. They weren't ski patrolling over the holiday season this year. They didn't open up until after Christmas which for a little hill like that, that's a big season for them. It's not going to be feasible for places like that to continue on in our near future if we continue on the path were on"
If temperatures continue to rise, those favorable snow making conditions along with less natural snow overall, could be lost.
Maroon adds a positive note saying, "There's hope, we are not locked into this future we can get on a different path."
There is still hope that we can turn back the clock on climate change so both winter athletes and leisure rides can keep enjoying the slopes.