Chance for some flurries this afternoon leads to a dry and cold week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Overall the forecast for the Stateline remains dry with a mild start but a chilly end!
Tonight & Tomorrow:
Most of the Stateline woke up this morning with temperatures in the single digits with wind chills at or just below zero. The sunny skies have become mostly cloudy, and temperatures remain in the low 20s.
There is a slight chance for some flurries this afternoon and into the evening, which will make the roads a bit slick if we do see the flurries. Clouds remain tonight and temperatures will stay in the low 20s to upper teens.
Monday, Martin Luther King Day, will start breezy and sunny for the most part. Clouds do return by the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be close to the 30-degree mark! However, a noticeable northwest wind will make the temperatures feel cooler and closer to the 20s.
Clouds continue into the evening and temperatures remain in the teens. The wind will calm down and even shift to a more southerly direction allowing for warmer temperatures for the day on Tuesday
Warming up then cooling down:
Tuesday we will see temperatures areawide warm into the upper 30s, however we remain cloudy for the day as a clipper system remains to the north of us. A cold front will move in overnight Tuesday into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Wednesday the high temperature happens early, close to midnight, allowing the temperature to drop into the upper teens to low 20s throughout the day. Skies remain sunny and the winds shift to the northwest and become noticeable again.
Cold end to the week:
An Arctic airmass settles back into the Stateline for Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures struggle to make it into the 20s during the day and overnight lows will drop into the single digits with sub-zero wind chill values in the negative teens!