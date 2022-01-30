Calm Sunday leads to a mild start to the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet and mild weather continues for the Stateline before turning more active towards the middle of the week ahead. Then its back into the freezer for the end of the week!
Calm Start:
Sunday starts out cloudy and with a chance of some flurries after a cold front pushed through the state. Clouds will stick around however the sun could peak through. Temperatures will start out in the mid-teens and warm up into the mid to upper 20s across the Stateline.
Clouds return into the evening hours and temperatures will drop into the low teens with a rather light and variable wind.
Turning Mild:
A warm front pushing northward will cause temperatures to reach the low to mid 30s, some welcome warmth after not seeing temperatures rise out of the single digits to teens for the past two weeks!!!
Similar to Sunday, Monday starts chilly and partly sunny with increasing clouds. A light southerly wind will push warm air into the region making it feel like spring!
Change in Gears:
Tuesday through Thursday is when the pattern turns more active. A low-pressure system sweeps through the Stateline allowing for a cold front to trail by. There are many elements in this forecast that aren't completely clear so stick with 13 weather authority for a more in depth forecast throughout the rest of the weekend and into the week ahead