Breezy and mild Sunday, leading to a rather active week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A rather blustery, dry and half mild weekend is coming to an end as a more active pattern settles into the Stateline for the beginning of the work week.
The day ahead and into tomorrow:
Happy Sunday! We started the day out with some mild temperatures, and they are only going to rise as the day goes on, high temperatures look to be in the upper 40s to almost 50 degrees! Skies do remain sunny and clear throughout the day which will make it feel like an early spring day rather than a late February day.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Wind Advisory from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm Sunday due to the fact that we could see some rather gusty conditions.
The Stateline will be seeing southwest winds from 25 to 30 mph gusting up to at least 45 mph. This means that these winds could blow around any unsecured objects such as tree branches or trash barrels.
Also because of the wind make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel to and from destinations as the wind could make driving difficult.
Sunday night remains mild with temperatures in the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky as the pattern shifts to a more active one. Winds remain gusty at times however less impactful compared to the past few days.
Turning active:
A slow-moving weather system will bring the chance of a wintry mix to the Stateline for Monday night into the day on Tuesday.
Temperatures for Monday remain in the 40s and will drop as the day goes on into the 30s. Temperatures continue to drop into Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s and cooling to the teens by the overnight hours.
This system is still a few days away so specifics like precipitation type or amounts are not certain however we do have a potential to see a mix of rain and freezing rain between Monday evening and night, then sleet and snow possibly into Tuesday.
Looking ahead:
Temperatures on the other side of this system look to remain cold for the rest of the week. Wednesday remains partly sunny with temperatures in the low 20s dropping into the teens overnight.
There is also a potential to see some snow Thursday into Friday morning however it is still quite a few days out to be certain about this system.
As always, stay tuned to your 13 Weather Authority for updates throughout the week.