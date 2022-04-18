April Showers bring May Flowers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winter has made a comeback overnight and into some of this morning. Below average temperatures continue until mid-week. Showers chances happen every other day across the Stateline.
Wintry start:
A snowy overnight has turned to a light snow to drizzle across the Stateline this morning. Roadways remain wet and could be slushy at times so give yourself plenty of time to get to and from your destinations this morning.
Accumulations from this system are expected to stay below an inch however, in higher elevations and less traveled roadways could be between 1-2”. The good news is that any accumulations will be quick to melt due to the sun angle and warmer ground temperatures.
Cloudy skies stick with us, and temperatures remain chilly for the day only reaching the low 40s. Winds return for the afternoon and evening hours, gusting around 30 miles per hour at times. Temperatures tonight drop back into the 30s and some scattered snow showers are expected.
The Stateline will still see below average temperatures until midweek, but we do see a warming trend into the week ahead.
Slowly warming up:
Tuesday starts chilly with temperatures in the 30s but with a break from the wintry weather we see sunny skies allowing temperatures to warm into the low 50s. Clouds return as does the chance for a quick passing shower overnight. More substantial rain returns for the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday.
A warm-front moves into the Stateline Wednesday morning allowing for some rain showers to move through. As the day goes on, we continue to see cloudy skies, showers and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures for Wednesday warm into the mid 50s for the day and drop into the mid 40s overnight.
Looking ahead:
A warm front comes into the Stateline for Thursday allowing for us to see temperatures rise into the 60s, the chance for showers and thunderstorms return as well.
Temperatures look like they warm into next weekend where we could see sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s!