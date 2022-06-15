 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Another Hot and Humid day ahead. Relief is on its way!

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Another hot day is in store for the Stateline, a cold front will provide a little bit of relief.  Watch out for strong storms during the ahead of the transition to slightly cooler weather.

Hot Wednesday ahead:

We didn't break the highest low temperature overnight, but we do have the chance to break the high temperature record today, that record at 95° set in 1994. Today's highs sit in the middle 90s again. The heat index is a bit cooler only seeing close to 100° heat indexes, still avoid the heat and find ways to cool off. 

HRRR long range.png

A slow-moving cold front is headed our way late Wednesday evening, providing some relief from the very hot weather. Strong to severe storms may be possible as the cold front moves through.

We stay dry throughout the day and the storms arrive closer to midnight. The timing may not be great for severe weather, but the high heat provides a lot of energy. Heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, large hail, and brief tornadoes are all possible.

Have many different ways to get alerts and be sure they are loud enough to wake you up just in case Wednesday night.

Comfortable weather returns:

AM Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Some much needed relief is behind the cold front, temperatures fall back to the upper 80s for Thursday. The cold front also drops humidity as well to make it feel more seasonable and comfortable outside.

Comfortable weather continues into the first half of the weekend with both Friday and Saturday in the low 80's and very sunny skies. 

Hot temperatures and humidity return for the start of next week, temperatures warm back into the 90's and humidity climbs back into the muggy area. 

