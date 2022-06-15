Another Hot and Humid day ahead. Relief is on its way!

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Another hot day is in store for the Stateline, a cold front will provide a little bit of relief. Watch out for strong storms during the ahead of the transition to slightly cooler weather.
Hot Wednesday ahead:
We didn't break the highest low temperature overnight, but we do have the chance to break the high temperature record today, that record at 95° set in 1994. Today's highs sit in the middle 90s again. The heat index is a bit cooler only seeing close to 100° heat indexes, still avoid the heat and find ways to cool off.
A slow-moving cold front is headed our way late Wednesday evening, providing some relief from the very hot weather. Strong to severe storms may be possible as the cold front moves through.
We stay dry throughout the day and the storms arrive closer to midnight. The timing may not be great for severe weather, but the high heat provides a lot of energy. Heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, large hail, and brief tornadoes are all possible.
Have many different ways to get alerts and be sure they are loud enough to wake you up just in case Wednesday night.
Comfortable weather returns:
Some much needed relief is behind the cold front, temperatures fall back to the upper 80s for Thursday. The cold front also drops humidity as well to make it feel more seasonable and comfortable outside.
Comfortable weather continues into the first half of the weekend with both Friday and Saturday in the low 80's and very sunny skies.
Hot temperatures and humidity return for the start of next week, temperatures warm back into the 90's and humidity climbs back into the muggy area.