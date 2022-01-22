An active weekend leads to a chilly start to the work week

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow, snow-covered roads, and low visibility expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected with the highest totals along and north of Interstate 88. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities with the snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&