An active weekend leads to a chilly start to the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Round #2 of 3 for snowfall arrives tonight, and likely packs the best punch. A couple inches of fluffy snow could lead to slippery roads overnight.
Tonight, into Tomorrow:
A rather quick moving clipper system moves through tonight into the early morning hours of Sunday. It isn't a very strong system, so the snow remains light in accumulations. The snow showers begin around 8 p.m. and are relatively light in nature. Between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday we could see a moderate snow fall rate, where an inch an hour could fall.
The greatest accumulations will happen south of the WI border where we could see accumulatios between 3-5 inches possible. The snow is light and fluffy in nature, which means it piles up a little quicker than a wetter, heavier snow.
It also will be easier to clean off the driveway and sidewalks since it's so fluffy. While the majority of the snow falls overnight, be careful during your evening plans if you will be out late. Watch out for slippery roads.
Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 a.m. Sunday morning for all of northern Illinois. This advisory is in place because slick roads on the way. Drive with a lot of caution and take it slow if you do have to go out late.
With the snow being done before sunrise Sunday, the remainder of the weekend looks dry. Roads may be a little slick in the morning where the plows haven't been, so take it easy going to church or brunch.
Round 3: Sunday afternoon into Monday
Another round of snow is possible late Sunday into Monday, this snow will be a wetter snow compared to Saturday nights snowfall. As temperatures warm on Monday the snow could transition over to a wintry mix before clearing by early evening hours. This system could bring an inch or two for snowfall accumulations.
Back into the freezer we go!
Temperatures drop back into subzero for Tuesday and Wednesday as another arctic air mass settles in behind these clipper systems. A high pressure dominates the Stateline for the day Tuesday and into Wednesday so high temperatures will only get into the teens and low temperatures will get into the single digits to below zero, pair that with a light wind will make for some temperatures -10 degrees below zero or colder!