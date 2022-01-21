Active weather arrives this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine in the forecast comes to an end as we track a rather active pattern ahead for the Stateline this weekend.
Becoming Cloudy
Saturday morning is when a cold front arrives, bringing with it the chance for some light flurries across the northern part of the state. Accumulations remain a dusting to less than an inch. Temperatures warm during the morning to the mid 20s to almost 30 degrees! A warm welcome after the chilly temperatures we have seen this week.
The second system moves in Saturday night into Sunday and packs more of a punch for the Stateline.
Busy Weather Weekend
A clipper system moves into the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Saturday evening remains cloudy, snowy conditions reach the Stateline between 9 p.m. and midnight. The rate of snow starts light but increases steadily overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday.
Temperatures overnight Saturday remains in the low to mid-teens with a rather chilly breeze coming from the northwest.
Accumulations remain light, and between 1 to 2 inches across the Stateline. The snow doesn't impact any travel time; just give yourself time to shovel in the morning hours.
Sunday morning will start snowy and cloudy but that will wrap up by the mid-morning hours. Sunny skies and colder temperatures prevail for the day after the clipper system moves out of the area.
Remaining active:
Another system moves into the Stateline overnight Sunday into Monday, as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s precipitation looks to be in the form of a wintry mix.
Cold arctic air returns after Monday's system leaves the region. Clear skies and temperatures barely reaching the teens continues to wrap up next week. Overnight temperatures tumble back into single digits to below zero as well.