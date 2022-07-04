Active afternoon leads to a daily chance of unsettled weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a rather active afternoon, we see heat, humidity and the chance for severe potential returning tomorrow.
Evening outlook:
We already saw round one of activity sweep through this afternoon and into the early evening. Right now we are seeing a lull between the second round of storms. More scattered showers and storms may develop into the evening after 8 p.m.
Similar to today Tuesday sees storms into the afternoon and possibly into the overnight hours as well. Heat and humidity will be another threat to focus on going forward.
Hot Mid-week:
Tuesday morning and afternoon remain dry and partly sunny allowing for temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 90's across the area. On top of that we could see dew points into the mid 70's allowing for a rather hazy, hot and humid day to set up.
Because of this portions of our area has a Heat Advisory starting to go into effect noon to 8 pm on Tuesday, heat indices could reach upwards of 105 degrees.
Storms return for the evening hours, the entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for another day with damaging winds and hail being the biggest concern. There is also a low-end tornado risk as well.
This rest of the week brings daily chances for storms, stay tuned to the forecast for the latest details.