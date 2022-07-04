Active afternoon leads to a daily chance of unsettled weather

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
432 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               OGLE
WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY
WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON,
CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON,
GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY,
MERRILLVILLE, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON,
ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, ROCHELLE,
ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Winnebago
County through 1130 PM CDT...

At 957 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms
along the Wisconsin border. Each may produce gusty winds and small,
non-damaging hail.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Beloit, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit,
Rockton, Cherry Valley, Durand, Harrison, Shirland and Lake
Summerset.

Including the following interstates...
I-39 near mile marker 123.
I-90 between mile markers 0 and 18.

This includes...  Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford
Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for
north central Illinois.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ TO
8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 109 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Active afternoon leads to a daily chance of unsettled weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Headlines.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a rather active afternoon, we see heat, humidity and the chance for severe potential returning tomorrow. 

Evening outlook:

We already saw round one of activity sweep through this afternoon and into the early evening. Right now we are seeing a lull between the second round of storms. More scattered showers and storms may develop into the evening after 8 p.m.

Similar to today Tuesday sees storms into the afternoon and possibly into the overnight hours as well. Heat and humidity will be another threat to focus on going forward. 

Hot Mid-week:

Tuesday morning and afternoon remain dry and partly sunny allowing for temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 90's across the area. On top of that we could see dew points into the mid 70's allowing for a rather hazy, hot and humid day to set up. 

TRIAL HRRR long range.png
SPC DAY 2.png

Because of this portions of our area has a Heat Advisory starting to go into effect noon to 8 pm on Tuesday, heat indices could reach upwards of 105 degrees. 

Storms return for the evening hours, the entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for another day with damaging winds and hail being the biggest concern. There is also a low-end tornado risk as well. 

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

This rest of the week brings daily chances for storms, stay tuned to the forecast for the latest details.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you