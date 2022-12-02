A windy day is ahead for the Stateline, followed by a drop in temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Be weather aware this afternoon into this evening as temperatures drop and winds pick up in strength.
Good morning and happy Friday! This morning temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s. They have already warmed into the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies remain mostly cloudy and breezy southerly winds, highs today will be in the low 50s.
A cold front brings the slight chance for scattered drizzle however most of us stay dry into this evening. As the front approaches winds pick up and could be rather gusty this afternoon into tomorrow.
Because of this the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of the Stateline as we could see winds gust upwards of 45 mph at times!!
Temperatures tumble tonight and into the weekend. Temperatures drop back into the teens tonight with winds gusting close to 45 mph at times. Saturday sees sunny skies however the sunshine provides little warmth as high temperatures struggles to warm into the 30s with wind chills in the teens.
The weather returns to normal for the second half of the weekend as a high-pressure system moves in. Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for the rest of the week ahead