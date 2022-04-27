A warming trend brings rain back to the forecast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures return to April levels late this week, but so do a few chances for wet weather. A couple rumbles of thunder are possible as the showers return.
Warming up:
We don't jump immediately to April levels but get there by Friday.
Thursday remains cool but could get into the low 50s. Spotty light rain showers fall on-and-off through the day. The rain may get a little heavier going into Thursday evening. We should dry out by Thursday night.
Friday returns to around average. Temperatures rise into the low 60s. Mainly cloudy weather sticks around, but the day remains dry.
Weekend showers:
Scattered showers and storms return Saturday. The day won't be a washout, but plan on a few rounds of rain. If you hear thunder, remember to move indoors immediately. There's a chance we get up to 1/2" of rainfall. Temperatures stay in the low 60s.
Yet another day in the low 60s comes Sunday. We'll see a mainly cloudy sky and just a slight chance for rain.
Cooler start to May:
Temperatures hold steady in the middle 60s for most of next week. While that's warmer than some of the chilly weather we've had lately, temperatures are usually pushing 70 degrees in early May. We'll stay a few degrees or more below average for the first week of the new month.
The weather also alternates between wet and dry days. Tuesday and Thursday look to be the best chances for wet weather, along with a few rumbles of thunder. There's a chance the 50s return during the somewhat soggy weather.