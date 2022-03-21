Rockford teen facing cancer diagnosis with a smile and loving mother by her side

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Healthcare is a family affair of sorts for Michele Johnson.
She cites inspiration from her grandmother for getting her initially interested in the medical field.
Today, she calls it her purpose in life.
"I just like caring for people and this position offers me the chance to help people. It is my purpose," Johnson said.
Johnson is a nurse practitioner at OSF in Rockford, her second stint as a frontline worker in her hometown.
Just a few months ago, Johnson was getting settled in to her home in Florida.
However, a return trip during Halloween was met with some unsettling news about her daughter Madison.
"I had come up for a visit to see the kids and she was not feeling good," Johnson said.
"She kept getting colds and of course she's at college so I thought she was just coming in to contact with people who are sick."
Unfortunately, this was more than just a common cold.
Madison was diagnosed with Lymphoma.
"They called me in and said they wanted me to do an outpatient through your doctor and get a cat scan because you have swollen and enlarged lymph nodes," Madison Johnson said.
"He just told me 'you have two masses in your chest.'"
It's been a journey for the Western Illinois University student.
She came home from Macomb back to Rockford for treatment at OSF.
The 19-year-old was very candid about some days being a struggle.
"There are days that coming here isn't the greatest. You don't always want to come here or leading up to your chemotherapy appointments," Madison Johnson said.
"The day before you're down in the dumps because you're already anticipating your tiredness and the fatigue you're going to have."
Through the chemotherapy, the fatigue, the absorption of how quickly her life has changed, Madison's natural positivity continues to shine through.
She's not allowing this new challenge to overcome her, thanks in part to the community getting behind her.
"There were people from my high school who made shirts and sweatshirts and wristbands. I see them out in public and it's awesome," Madison Johnson said.
"You just forget how good your community is and how good your people are and when a time like this happens you really realize who's important in your life."
Chief among Madison's supporters is her mother Michele, ready to be back at work in her hometown to watch her daughter beat cancer with a smile.
"She really has been very positive. I'm just really proud of how she's handled it. For being a young person she's handled it really well," Michele Johnson said.
