Rockford Police searching for suspected gunman following argument at local business

ROCKFORD (WREX) — During the early morning hours of Saturday, September 17, Rockford Police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the rear parking lot of Central Park Tap, 3523 Auburn Street.
Once officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man in the parking lot of Auto Zone suffering from numerous non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,
The man was transported to a local hospital and treated for his wounds.
Officers were told that multiple individuals were involved in a disagreement with an unknown suspect who then shot and struck the victim.
Rockford Police have released two photos of the possible suspect and are looking for the public's help in identification.