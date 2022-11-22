Rockford man dies after driving off road, hitting tree

ROCKFORD — On November 22 around 1:12 a.m., 37-year-old Rockford resident Dontay Caviness was the driver and only occupant of a car who was seen driving off the road and hitting a tree in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue.
A witness to the incident took Caviness out of the car and started to perform CPR on him.
Resuscitative efforts continued for Caviness after Rockford Police and Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene.
Caviness was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 a.m.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy and found that Caviness died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the crash.
The incident is currently under investigation.