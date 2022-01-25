Rockford doctor continuing generational line of healthcare heroes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As he looks back to his youth, Dr. Ian Behr can't help but chuckle as he walks into work at OSF St. Anthony everyday.
As a kid, he was told a career as a doctor wasn't in the cards for him.
"I was actually told my grades weren't good enough because I was too focused on sports to be a doctor," Dr. Behr said.
He's proving a few people wrong right now.
Dr. Behr is an endocrine surgeon at OSF, which focuses on the thyroid and parathyroid.
In layman's terms, those are in the throat and neck.
"There's a lot of anatomy in the neck that's interesting to me. The ability to cure cancer is hugely rewarding. Thankfully in regards to thyroid cancer, 90% of people I can cure as long as we find it early enough," Dr. Behr said.
"It's very rewarding to help people through something like that."
Despite what he was told by some as a child, a career in medicine is far from far-fetched when looking at Dr. Ian Behr's family tree.
His father Jeff is an orthopedic surgeon and his mother Diane a nurse.
Ian Behr has been around medicine his entire life and his father is so proud to see his son succeed here at home.
His path was perfect for him, he had a mentor that got him into this endocrine field," Dr. Jeff Behr said.
"It's good for Rockford and good for me. I have one of my sons in my hometown. I can think of nothing bad about him being here."
The healthcare lineage stretches beyond just father and son.
Both men took inspiration from Dr. Sam Behr who helped lead Jeff down the orthopedic medicine route.
"From the day I met him and saw what he did, it was very appealing to me. Similar to what Ian finds from endocrine surgery," Dr. Jeff Behr said.
"Once I started I never looked back. It was a career I planned on doing based on Sam's influence and I loved it."
The Behr doctors have all left their mark on the 815 sometimes with the same patients.
There are some out there who've been treated by all three: Sam, Jeff and Ian.
"It's just great to be a Behr surgeon. It's nice to carry on that legacy. My hope is to be there for many years to come. If they need something I'm here," Dr. Ian Behr said.
