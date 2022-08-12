 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Poliovirus detected in wastewater samples in New York City, health officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
Poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples in New York City, health officials say. Pictured is the Polio vaccine at an immunization post on August 30, 2005, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

 Dimas Ardian/Getty Images/FILE

Poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples in New York City, suggesting likely local circulation of the virus, according to state and local health officials.

The officials underscore the urgency of staying up to date with polio immunizations, specifically those in the greater NY metro area.

Most people in the US are protected from polio because of vaccination. However, unvaccinated and under-vaccinated people are vulnerable, and polio can cause incurable paralysis and death.

Most people with polio do not have any symptoms. Some have flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fever, tiredness and nausea.

"For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected," State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. "The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming, but not surprising.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said that with polio circulating in our communities, "there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you're an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine."

This comes after the identification of a case of paralytic polio in a Rockland County resident on July 21, and the detection in wastewater samples in May, June and July from Rockland and Orange counties neighboring the city.

Officials say routine vaccine coverage has fallen among New York City children since 2019, noting only 86.2% of NYC children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old have received three doses of the polio vaccine, meaning nearly 14% are not fully protected.

