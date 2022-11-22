Ogle County reports an increase of GI illness

Oregon (WREX) — The Ogle County Health Department is reporting an increase of Gastrointestinal Illness.
The OCHD says the GI illness is highly contagious and spreads quickly from person to person. This is an illness that cannot be treated with antibiotics.
Symptoms of the GI illnesses include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain.
As the holiday season is approaching wash your hands before eating and preparing food, giving medicine, and using the bathroom.
Using hand sanitizer in addition to handwashing. Also rinse fruits and vegetables, and prepare food for others when sick and for at least two days after symptoms stop.
If you are caring for someone with GI illness thoroughly clean and disinfect the area immediately after an episode of vomiting or diarrhea.
For any questions or corners contact the Ogle County Health Department with additional questions or concerns at 815-562-6976.