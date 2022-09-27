Katie Couric discloses breast cancer diagnosis on social posts

NEW YORK — NBC News reports that Katie Couric, a former co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show announced that she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
65-year-old Couric wrote on her most recent Instagram post, "Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. On June 21, I became one of them."
In a post on her Katie Couric Media website, she wrote how she learned about her diagnosis saying, "I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head."
Later in the post, Couric explained that she underwent surgery July 14 and began radiation September 7. Her last session was September 27.
At the end of the post, Katie Couric encourages other woman to keep up with exams to stay healthy:
"Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening," she said.