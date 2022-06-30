 Skip to main content
Illinois ranks third in Monkeypox cases

Monkeypox blue generic

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- According to the Centers for Disease Control, Illinois has 46 confirmed cases of Monkeypox within the state. That number is high enough for the third highest across the nation.

42 of those cases have been confirmed from Chicago, while four cases have been confirmed across the state.

New York and California are the only states with higher case numbers. There are 80 cases in California while New York has 72 confirmed cases.

To help combat the disease, the United States is preparing to send out 300,000 doses of Monkey Pox Vaccine. 

The Chicago Department of Public Health has already ordered and received doses.  

