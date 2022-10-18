Illinois looks to close cancer screening gap ahead of National Mammography Day

CHICAGO — In honor of National Mammography Day on Friday, October 21, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging women who have delayed breast cancer screenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic to take action and schedule a comprehensive exam now.
“Breast cancer is a tragic disease—taking the lives of more than 40,000 women throughout the nation each year,” said Governor JB Pritzker, “But thanks to modern medicine, we can lower that number with early detection and regular mammograms."
The National Cancer Institute has said that an estimated 9.4 million tests that normally would have happened in 2020 did not happen because of the pandemic.
“Breast cancer is personal to me, having affected multiple members of my family,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
“I know how important mammograms can be when it comes to providing early detection that can save lives. Illinois and the rest of the nation saw a sharp decrease in the number of mammograms administered during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are seriously concerned that this drop will lead to many advanced cases of breast cancer, which will be more difficult for medical professionals to treat. I encourage all eligible Illinois women to schedule a comprehensive exam as soon as possible and ask your doctor about breast cancer screening.”
The Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program offers free breast exams and mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women.
The program also supports diagnostic services and assists with referrals for treatment options.