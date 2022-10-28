Illinois Department of Public Health details a rise in COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department Of Public Health has reported an increase in the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19.
IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra urges Illinoisans to get protected with the new bivalent booster shots and the flu vaccine before the holidays.
The new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are made to offer more protection from the now-dominant strains of the Omnicron varient.
The CDC has released data showing that 38 counties in Illinois are at an elevated community level for COVID-19, up 26 counties last week.
Five counties are rated at a High level and 33 are at Medium.
IDPH is reporting 13,642 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 67 deaths since October 21.
“As the weather is getting colder and Halloween is nearly upon us, Illinois and much of the nation are seeing a notable increase in individuals getting sick from respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and once again COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
“This uptick makes it critically important for everyone to use the tools that are available to protect yourself and your family. Vaccines remain the most powerful tool to prevent serious illness. If you have not gotten the COVID-19 booster and a flu shot for yourself and your eligible children, now is a great time. I recommend everyone in Illinois get fully protected. And if you are feeling sick, please stay home, get tested, and call your doctor for help. I encourage all Illinoisians to do all they can to stay safe and healthy as the holiday season approaches.”
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,809,680 cases, including 35,235 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of last night, 1,080 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 129 patients were in the ICU and 48 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 107 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
A total of 24,661,690 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
More than 1.2 million people in Illinois have received the new bivalent booster dose since it was authorized.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 78% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 70% have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 55% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..