Former Rockford resident selected for competitive pre-med internship

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Hisham Ahmad is a former resident of Rockford and current student at Northwestern University.
He has been selected for the Northwestern Medicine Pre-Med Internship Program in Chicago this summer.
Ahmad is one of 51 students accepted into the program out of more than 1,700 applicants.
This is an eight-week program where the students shadow and learn from Northwestern Medicine physicians.
