Former Rockford resident selected for competitive pre-med internship

Hisham Ahmad

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Hisham Ahmad is a former resident of Rockford and current student at Northwestern University.

He has been selected for the Northwestern Medicine Pre-Med Internship Program in Chicago this summer.

Ahmad is one of 51 students accepted into the program out of more than 1,700 applicants. 

This is an eight-week program where the students shadow and learn from Northwestern Medicine physicians.

If you'd like to learn more about the Northwestern Medicine Pre-Med Internship Program, visit their website.

