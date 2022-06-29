 Skip to main content
Explosion in rural Lena severely burns two victims, one dies less than a week later

LENA -- On June 18 around 11:53 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office was notified of an explosion and fire at a residence on East Greenvale Road in rural Lena.

Dispatch was told that the explosion was the result of a fuel barrel being placed onto a bonfire.

Upon arrival, Deputies found that two individuals, Taylor Musser and Brian Musser Jr., were severely burned during the explosion.

Taylor and Brian Musser were both airlifted to UW-Madison University Hospital for treatment. 

On June 24, Taylor Musser died at UW-Madison University hospital due to her injuries from the explosion.

Brian Musser Jr. remains in critical condition at UW-Madison University hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

