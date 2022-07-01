CDC investigates new Listeria outbreak

WASHINGTON - The Centers for Disease Control have released an investigation notice regarding a multistate outbreak of Listeria infections.
23 people infected with the outbreak strain have been reported from 10 states.
22 people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported from Illinois.
A specific food item has not been identified yet as the source of the outbreak.
Pregnant people, newborns, adults 65 years of age or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of contracting
Listeria can cause severe illness (known as "invasive listeriosis") when bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body.
Symptoms of severe illness usually start within two weeks after eating food which has been contaminated with Listeria.
However, symptoms have the possibility of starting the same day or as late as 70 days after.
Symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.
Pregnant people usually only experience fever, fatigue, and muscle aches.
However, a Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to life-threatening infection for the newborn.
For more information on Listeria, visit the CDC's website.