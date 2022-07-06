CDC doubles nationwide Monkeypox testing capacity

Starting today, Labcorp will begin to test for monkeypox using the Centers for Disease Control's orthopoxvirus test (which detects all non-smallpox related orthpoxviruses, including monkeypox.)
“The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H.
“This will not only increase testing capacity but will make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-lab relationships.”
Labcorp will be able to accept specimens from anywhere in the country and expect to be able to facilitate 10,000 tests a week.
This number doubles the current capacity supplied through the CDC's Laboratory Response Network, which has rapidly expanded on its own over the last two months.
On June 22, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced expansion of Monkeypox testing capacity to five commercial lab companies: Aegis Science, Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics and Sonic Healthcare.
The latest CDC information on Monkeypox is available online.