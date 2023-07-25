Rock County Health Department detects blue-green algae blooms in waterways

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Rock County Public Health Department officials report that water conditions are right for the growth of Cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, to appear.

Officials have recently seen blue-green algae in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong.

Anyone considering recreational activities on or on the water should use common sense and caution, as it is difficult to determine the exact levels of blue-green algae toxin concentrations.

The following precautions are recommended:

Don't swim in areas where algae is highly concentrated. If the water has a floating scum layer that either looks like pea soup or green, blue, or white paint, that area should be avoided.

Do not swallow water from ponds, lakes, or rivers. This is an especially important precaution to take for children and pets.

Rinse off after coming in contact with pond, lake, or river water. If you don't feel well after exposure to blue-green algae, call your doctor.

Some signs of exposure include:

Skin or eye irritation

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Cold or flu-like symptoms

Blue-green algae is naturally present in Wisconsin waterways.

The algae can grow quickly under the right conditions, forming blooms of bright green, blue-green, or white.

Algae can also form thick scum layer on the water's surface that may look bubbly or frothy.

The algal blooms also may have a stinky odor, especially during the summer months.

Some algae has the potential to make a toxin that can lead to harmful health effects if consumed.

Pets and children are especially susceptible to these conditions because of their since and lack of natural tendency to avoid these water conditions.

Dogs also have an increased risk of illness from algae toxins because they are likely to drink the water.

More information on blue-green algae can be on the State’s website or by calling the Rock County Public Health Department at (608) 757-5440.