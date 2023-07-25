 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.
Highest values away from the lake in Lake and Porter counties.

* WHERE...In Illinois, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kendall,
Southern Cook, Northern Will and Eastern Will Counties. In
Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rock County Health Department detects blue-green algae blooms in waterways

  • Updated
  • 0
Blue-green algae blooms
Rock County Public Health Department

How can blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, affect our health? Infectious Disease Specialist Moti Ramgopal, MD explains.

If you come into contact with an algae bloom, wash with soap and water immediately. If you experience an illness, please contact your healthcare provider immediately.

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Rock County Public Health Department officials report that water conditions are right for the growth of Cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, to appear.

Officials have recently seen blue-green algae in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong. 

Anyone considering recreational activities on or on the water should use common sense and caution, as it is difficult to determine the exact levels of blue-green algae toxin concentrations.

The following precautions are recommended:

  • Don't swim in areas where algae is highly concentrated. If the water has a floating scum layer that either looks like pea soup or green, blue, or white paint, that area should be avoided.
  • Do not swallow water from ponds, lakes, or rivers. This is an especially important precaution to take for children and pets.
  • Rinse off after coming in contact with pond, lake, or river water. If you don't feel well after exposure to blue-green algae, call your doctor.

Some signs of exposure include:

  • Skin or eye irritation
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Cold or flu-like symptoms

Blue-green algae is naturally present in Wisconsin waterways. 

The algae can grow quickly under the right conditions, forming blooms of bright green, blue-green, or white.

Algae can also form thick scum layer on the water's surface that may look bubbly or frothy.

The algal blooms also may have a stinky odor, especially during the summer months.

Some algae has the potential to make a toxin that can lead to harmful health effects if consumed.

Pets and children are especially susceptible to these conditions because of their since and lack of natural tendency to avoid these water conditions.

Dogs also have an increased risk of illness from algae toxins because they are likely to drink the water.

More information on blue-green algae can be on the State’s website or by calling the Rock County Public Health Department at (608) 757-5440.   

