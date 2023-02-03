Ford Partners With Beloit Memorial High School For Student Success

BELOIT (WREX) - On January 3, 2023, Beloit Memorial High School, held a ceremony, officiating their partnership with Ford Next Generation Learning. The automotive company supports over 30 schools nationally.
'Ford Next Generation Learning' supports schools by aiding the schools in establishing learning academies, where mentors will connect with students to be successful in their future careers. The mentors connect the students to internship opportunities, while the students can be in an academy of their choice.
"What I love about academies is that students are beginning to understand why they have to learn what they're learning," Executive Director of 'Ford Next Generation Learning, Cheryl Carrier.
"They're learning it through the context of something they enjoy, could be engineering, manufacturing health services, or the sciences, but it gives them a reason to come to school."
Beloit Memorial High School has four academies. The BACH Academy(Business, Art, Communication, and Hospitality), HHES Academy (Health, Human, and Educational Services), PACMES Academy, (Public Safety, Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing, Engineering, and Science) and a Freshman Academy.
"I didn’t really have guidance growing up so I used a lot teachers and a lot of motivation from other students that were in upper class men, [they] helped me point towards the academy", High School Senior, Blake Greenwell said.
"It allowed me to go into classes and be with teachers that I enjoyed personally and pointed me in the future that I wanted personally."