...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 105
expected. Highest values away from the lake in Lake and Porter
counties.

* WHERE...In Illinois, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kendall,
Southern Cook, Northern Will and Eastern Will Counties. In
Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tuesday's Mega Millions draw tops $820 million

  • Updated
  • 0
Mega Millions tickets
Illinois Lottery

CHICAGO — The Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $820 million for Tuesday night's drawing, giving Illinois Lottery players another chance to win.

The jackpot is the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot and the eighth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Since 1985, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion to the state's Common School Fund to help K-12 public schools.

Last July, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois.

At that time, two people with one winning ticket in Des Plaines claimed the largest lottery prize ever in Illinois.

So far in 2023, four Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more.

There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State.

If your ticket is the lucky winner, the Lottery has three pieces of advice:

  1. Sign the back of your ticket and keep it somewhere safe.
  2. Seek professional advice from financial and legal experts.
  3. Call the Lottery Player Hotline (1-800-252-1775) to arrange a private appointment to claim the prize.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10:00 p.m. CST.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

