Tuesday's Mega Millions draw tops $820 million

CHICAGO — The Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $820 million for Tuesday night's drawing, giving Illinois Lottery players another chance to win.

The jackpot is the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot and the eighth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Since 1985, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion to the state's Common School Fund to help K-12 public schools.

Last July, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois.

At that time, two people with one winning ticket in Des Plaines claimed the largest lottery prize ever in Illinois.

So far in 2023, four Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more.

There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State.

If your ticket is the lucky winner, the Lottery has three pieces of advice:

Sign the back of your ticket and keep it somewhere safe. Seek professional advice from financial and legal experts. Call the Lottery Player Hotline (1-800-252-1775) to arrange a private appointment to claim the prize.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10:00 p.m. CST.