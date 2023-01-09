 Skip to main content
Mega Millions reaches over $1 billion before Tuesdays drawing

  Updated
The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to more than $1 billion after there was no winner during last Friday's drawing. 

This is the fourth time in a over years that the top prize has exceeded $1 billion, according to Mega Millions.

The jackpot is now an estimated $1.1 billions which is $568.7 million in cash according to the lottery. If someone wins that will be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. 

The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, January 10. 

There have been more than 27 million winning tickets sold in the 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won back in October of 2022. 

