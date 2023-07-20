Illinois lottery player won $50,000 at Love's Travel Stop in Rockford

CHICAGO — Though one player in California had the lucky ticket for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot last night, eight players in Illinois celebrated additional wins.

DRAW DATE PRICE AMOUNT WINNING RETAILER LOCATION 7/19/23 $1,000,000 Williams Liquor 925 South York Road, Elmhurst 7/19/23 $100,000 Illinois Lottery Website 7/19/23 $50,000 Love's Travel Stop 4628 South Main Street, Rockford 7/19/23 $50,000 Thorntons Gas & Food Mart 2201 North Greenbay Road, Waukegan 7/19/23 $50,000 Casey's General Store 520 West Peru Street, Princeton 7/19/23 $50,000 Shell Gas Station 1002 Cameron Drive, Durand 7/19/23 $50,000 Illinois Lottery Website 7/19/23 $50,000 Illinois Lottery Website

The Powerball roll started on April 20 and since then, over 1 million winning tickets were sold and Illinois Lottery players won over $9.9 million in prizes.

Retailers also win in Powerball prizes, receiving a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The Lotto jackpot for Thursday's drawing is now at $19.7 million, which is the largest jackpot of the year and the second largest in five years.