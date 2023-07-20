 Skip to main content
Illinois lottery player won $50,000 at Love's Travel Stop in Rockford

Illinois Lottery Players Win Big in Powerball Draw
Illinois Lottery
Map: Love's Travel Stop Rockford IL Lottery winner location

CHICAGO — Though one player in California had the lucky ticket for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot last night, eight players in Illinois celebrated additional wins.

DRAW DATEPRICE AMOUNTWINNING RETAILERLOCATION
7/19/23$1,000,000Williams Liquor925 South York Road, Elmhurst
7/19/23$100,000Illinois Lottery Website
7/19/23$50,000Love's Travel Stop4628 South Main Street, Rockford
7/19/23$50,000Thorntons Gas & Food Mart2201 North Greenbay Road, Waukegan
7/19/23$50,000Casey's General Store520 West Peru Street, Princeton
7/19/23$50,000Shell Gas Station1002 Cameron Drive, Durand
7/19/23$50,000Illinois Lottery Website
7/19/23$50,000Illinois Lottery Website

The Powerball roll started on April 20 and since then, over 1 million winning tickets were sold and Illinois Lottery players won over $9.9 million in prizes.

Retailers also win in Powerball prizes, receiving a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The Lotto jackpot for Thursday's drawing is now at $19.7 million, which is the largest jackpot of the year and the second largest in five years.

