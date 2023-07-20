Illinois lottery player won $50,000 at Love's Travel Stop in Rockford

CHICAGO — Though one player in California had the lucky ticket for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot last night, eight players in Illinois celebrated additional wins.
Are you holding a winning ticket? Check your #MegaMillions numbers now! https://t.co/IWuPXfq7Ed— Illinois Lottery (@IllinoisLottery) July 19, 2023
|DRAW DATE
|PRICE AMOUNT
|WINNING RETAILER
|LOCATION
|7/19/23
|$1,000,000
|Williams Liquor
|925 South York Road, Elmhurst
|7/19/23
|$100,000
|Illinois Lottery Website
|7/19/23
|$50,000
|Love's Travel Stop
|4628 South Main Street, Rockford
|7/19/23
|$50,000
|Thorntons Gas & Food Mart
|2201 North Greenbay Road, Waukegan
|7/19/23
|$50,000
|Casey's General Store
|520 West Peru Street, Princeton
|7/19/23
|$50,000
|Shell Gas Station
|1002 Cameron Drive, Durand
|7/19/23
|$50,000
|Illinois Lottery Website
|7/19/23
|$50,000
|Illinois Lottery Website
The Powerball roll started on April 20 and since then, over 1 million winning tickets were sold and Illinois Lottery players won over $9.9 million in prizes.
Retailers also win in Powerball prizes, receiving a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.
The Lotto jackpot for Thursday's drawing is now at $19.7 million, which is the largest jackpot of the year and the second largest in five years.