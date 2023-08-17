 Skip to main content
$21.5 million Illinois Lottery jackpot is largest amount this year

Lotto Extra Shot Tickets
Illinois Lottery

CHICAGO — The Lotto jackpot for August 17's evening drawing is $21.5 million, which is the largest Lotto jackpot of 2023 and the second-largest in almost five years.

The last time the Lotto jackpot was higher than $21.5 million was in December 2018, when a single ticket bought at a Prospect Heights gas station took home a $22.5 million prize.

So far this year, three Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more:

DRAW DATEPRIZE AMOUNT GAME WINNING RETAIL LOCATION 
July 3, 2023$1,000,000 Lotto Million 2Grocer's Pantry
7058 Woodward Avenue
Woodridge, Illinois 
April 13, 2023$1,000,000Lotto Million 1BP Gas
55488 West 159th Street
Oak Forest, Illinois
April 1, 2023$1,000,000 Lotto Million 2Illinois Lottery Website

In 2023, a total of more than 5.7 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, equaling over $23.2 million in total prizes.

There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, as well as online or on the phone app.

Lotto is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

