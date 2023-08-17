$21.5 million Illinois Lottery jackpot is largest amount this year

CHICAGO — The Lotto jackpot for August 17's evening drawing is $21.5 million, which is the largest Lotto jackpot of 2023 and the second-largest in almost five years.
The last time the Lotto jackpot was higher than $21.5 million was in December 2018, when a single ticket bought at a Prospect Heights gas station took home a $22.5 million prize.
So far this year, three Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more:
|DRAW DATE
|PRIZE AMOUNT
|GAME
|WINNING RETAIL LOCATION
|July 3, 2023
|$1,000,000
|Lotto Million 2
|Grocer's Pantry
7058 Woodward Avenue
Woodridge, Illinois
|April 13, 2023
|$1,000,000
|Lotto Million 1
|BP Gas
55488 West 159th Street
Oak Forest, Illinois
|April 1, 2023
|$1,000,000
|Lotto Million 2
|Illinois Lottery Website
In 2023, a total of more than 5.7 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, equaling over $23.2 million in total prizes.
There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, as well as online or on the phone app.
Would you rather—get your lottery winnings paid out in PENNIES or have to pay for everything in GIANT CHECKS after you won❓— Illinois Lottery (@IllinoisLottery) August 16, 2023
What do you think - pennies or giant checks?
Lotto is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.