SAFE-T Act trailer bill passed in Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD — The trailer bill to the SAFE-T Act introduced by Illinois Democrats yesterday, HM1095, has officially passed the Illinois Senate.
BREAKING: The SAFE-T Act trailer bill has officially passed out of the Senate on a 38-17 vote. It now heads to the House for consideration. #twill pic.twitter.com/SOMjxSvpRl— Mike Miletich (@MikeMiletichTV) December 1, 2022
The bill is headed to the Illinois House of Representatives next.
The 308-page amendment was used to clarify various points of the act like which crimes would qualify for pre-trial detention.
Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson (R) of the 35th District released a statement:
"I am proud to stand with our local law-enforcement, and on the side of protecting our families. We need to be very clear that voting for this fix means you are supporting the underlying bill,” Syverson said.
“It is like painting over a rotting wall. The changes might make it look better at first but eventually, the end result of the SAFE-T Act is that Illinois families will be less safe in their own communities.”
