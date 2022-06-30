Supreme Court says Biden can end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk This Afternoon... WHERE... Areas along and north of Interstate-80. WINDS... Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. TIMING...Through early this evening. RELATIVE HUMIDITY... As low as 25 to 30 percent. IMPACTS... The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and dry fuels will result in an increased risk of fire spread. Consider postponing planned outdoor burning and take extra precaution with fireworks and smoking materials.