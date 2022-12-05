 Skip to main content
Rockford hosts informational session about Ending Money Bond and Creating a More Fair Pretrial Justice System

City leaders host Racial Healing session to urge collaboration on the implementation of the SAFE-T Act

City leaders host informational session to urge collaboration on the implementation of the SAFE-T Act

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford will be hosting an informational meeting on the ending money bonds and creating a more fair pretrial justice system. 

The event is being put on by Illinois State Rep. Maurice West, 6th Ward Alderwoman Aprel Prunty, and Rockford Urban Ministries. 

The main speaker will be Ben Ruddell of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Residents can be attend the event Tuesday, Dec. 6th from 6p.m. to 7p.m. at the Brooke Road United Methodist Church.

If you can't attend you can watch the event on Facebook.

