Freeport residents learn about the Pretrial Fairness Act

FREEPORT (WREX) — Residents of Freeport were in attendance for a presentation on the Pretrial Fairness Act.
Ben Rudell, of American Civil Liberties Union who is an attorney presented to residents on what the act states and to clear up disinformation community members may have on the issue.
The event was held by Rockford Urban Ministries, Freeport Ministers Fellowship Alliance, and Freeport’s NAACP.
The presentation was held to discuss what impacts Freeport will see when the act goes into effect January 1st, 2023. There was also a time to ask questions at the end for anyone that wanted to know more if it was not covered during the presentation.
There are currently over 60 counties suing over the Safe-T Act but as it stands it will go into effect January 1st of next year.