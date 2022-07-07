First Black female Illinois Supreme Court justice sworn in today

SPRINGFIELD -- As of this morning, Justice Lisa Holder White has been sworn in as the first Black woman on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Her term is set to expire on December 2, 2024.
According to Bloomberg Law, Holder White succeeds fellow Republican, Rita Garman, who retired.
However, Holder White shared with WTTW that she intends to run for re-election.
Blue Room Stream on Twitter posted, "#BreakingNews: History made!"
#BreakingNews: History made!— BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) July 7, 2022
Meet the first Black #Illinois Supreme Court Justice, The Honorable Lisa Holder-White. pic.twitter.com/AFDkIoTQGc