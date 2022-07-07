 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Black female Illinois Supreme Court justice sworn in today

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice Holder White

SPRINGFIELD -- As of this morning, Justice Lisa Holder White has been sworn in as the first Black woman on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Her term is set to expire on December 2, 2024. 

According to Bloomberg Law, Holder White succeeds fellow Republican, Rita Garman, who retired. 

However, Holder White shared with WTTW that she intends to run for re-election.

Blue Room Stream on Twitter posted, "#BreakingNews: History made!"

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you