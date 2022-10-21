Comptroller Mendoza, Rep. Vella and First Responders call for swift passage of Fallen First Responders and Armed Forces Support Act

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The state line of duty compensation act that provides benefits for families of law enforcement, firemen, paramedics and other first responders killed in the line of duty may be amended this fall.
If passed, it will end the wait time for families owed benefits due to family members killed in the line of duty.
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza says she urges legislature to take act swifty.
"I call on the legislature to join representative Dave Vella and the democratic and republican legislature who have already signed onto this legislation to pass this bill as quickly as possible," Mendoza said during an afternoon press conference.
This measure aims to ensure a continuing line of appropriation so that there is no delay to the families.
Debbie Wiseman, Vice President of Concern of Police Survivors, or COPS lost her brother, Mark Tony in September 20,2011 in the line of duty and fully supports the bill after her own experience.
"We had to wait almost two years before their benefits were paid out", Wiseman said.
After losing her brother, she found a passion for helping others.
"It's become my goal to give back", Wiseman said. "People gave back to me when I was in that position so now it's my goal to give back in memory of him."
This act will allow families to have one less thing to worry about and ensure that every fallen hero is never forgotten.