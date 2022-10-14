No injuries reported in Rockford structure fire

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire around 9:50 a.m. on Friday.
The structure was a home located in the 4200 block of Cushman Road.
Occupants of the home were alerted by smoke alarms and left the premises quickly to call 9-1-1.
Rockford posted a tweet at 11:53 regarding the incident:
At approximately 9:50 this morning, @RockfordFire was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 4200 Cushman Road. Occupants were alerted by smoke alarms and quickly exited the home to call 911. pic.twitter.com/hYCnUDGHBx— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) October 14, 2022