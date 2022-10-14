 Skip to main content
No injuries reported in Rockford structure fire

  • Updated
4200 Cushman Road Fire 1

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire around 9:50 a.m. on Friday.

The structure was a home located in the 4200 block of Cushman Road. 

Occupants of the home were alerted by smoke alarms and left the premises quickly to call 9-1-1. 

Rockford posted a tweet at 11:53 regarding the incident:

4200 Cushman Road Fire 2

