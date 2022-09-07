Joliet Police officers investigate Timber Ridge Middle School for threat

JOLIET — The Joliet Police Department posted to Facebook an Active Incident report around 3:00 p.m. on September 7.
The post read: "Officers are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School (2101 Bronk Road) investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a systemic search of the premises and this search continues at this hour. We ask that citizens avoid the area at this time. More information will be released once it becomes available.
Another Facebook page titled "Joliet News" posted an incident update, saying that officers responded to a bomb threat.
"Joliet News" is not affiliated with a news organization, so 13 WREX has not officially confirmed that the threat involved a bomb at this time.
This is a developing story and 13 WREX will share more information when it becomes available.