How to protect yourself from the latest internet scam of impersonations

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The latest internet scam uses "Deepfake" technology to impersonate celebrities and business leaders to get people to buy into a get-rich-quick scheme.
"Seeing is no longer believing when it comes to what you may be viewing or hearing on the internet," says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.
"For impostor scams, the old rule was never to believe an endorsement unless you see the celebrity's lips moving. Now that’s no longer a certainty, and consumers should elevate their awareness to be skeptical of this type of high-tech scam. As the technology improves and becomes easier to use, we’ll likely see scammers using Deepfakes to target individuals and small businesses, too.”
Fake ads and endorsements are very common on the internet, but now scammers with the proper technology can alter a message and make a video endorsement look real.
The proper technology is called "Deepfake."
The system takes video clips and photos of a person to use the imagery to create new video and audio clips.
Deepfakes use artificial intelligence to create video or audio that seems real, mimicking the person's face, voice, or both.
Often, this synthetic content is used to spread misinformation by impersonating politicians and celebrities.
Say you came across a video of Elon Musk while scrolling through Facebook.
Or a friend texted you the same video.
Elon Musk talks about ways to invest cryptocurrency and how you can make a large amount of money in no time.
Musk is a famous business tycoon, so his advice must be legitimate, right?
Nope! The video is fake. Scammers used Deepfake technology to create it from existing footage.
If you click on the links and invest, you'll lose everything, because that's how the scam was designed.
The Rockford office of the Better Business Bureau has tips to protect yourself from Deepfake scams:
- Don't assume a celebrity video is legitimate unless it came from an official source.
- Look for isolated blurry spots in the video, double edges to the face, unnatural blinking, or lighting. Poor-quality Deepfakes are easy to identify.
- Fake audio usually includes strange inflections, choppy sentences, or odd phrasing.
- Be careful what you post online. A Deepfake video can only be made of you if a scammer has a wide selection of photos and videos featuring your face.
- Never make financial decisions based on social media. Investigate the claims and ensure you invest or donate through a legitimate channel.
- Don't fall for the "act immediately" claim. Scams usually involve a sense of urgency. Never give into the pressure.