Dog dies in Rockford home fire

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a home at 9:49 a.m. on October 14.
The home was located in the 4200 block of Cushman Road.
A passer-by noticed smoke coming from the home and called 9-1-1.
Rockford posted a tweet at 11:53 regarding the incident:
At approximately 9:50 this morning, @RockfordFire was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 4200 Cushman Road. Occupants were alerted by smoke alarms and quickly exited the home to call 911. pic.twitter.com/hYCnUDGHBx— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) October 14, 2022
The first arriving units got to the location in less than five minutes and found smoke coming from the home's eaves.
Entry was forced into the home and a hose line was extended inside to search for the fire.
A small, smoldering fire was found in the living room area of the home and was quickly extinguished.
There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
One dog was found deceased inside the home.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental.