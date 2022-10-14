 Skip to main content
Dog dies in Rockford home fire

  • Updated
  • 0
4200 Cushman Road Fire 1

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a home at 9:49 a.m. on October 14. 

The home was located in the 4200 block of Cushman Road. 

A passer-by noticed smoke coming from the home and called 9-1-1. 

Rockford posted a tweet at 11:53 regarding the incident:

The first arriving units got to the location in less than five minutes and found smoke coming from the home's eaves.

Entry was forced into the home and a hose line was extended inside to search for the fire. 

A small, smoldering fire was found in the living room area of the home and was quickly extinguished.

There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

4200 Cushman Road Fire 2

One dog was found deceased inside the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental.

