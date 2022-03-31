Law enforcement leaders fighting for stronger childcare programs in rural communities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 'Fight Crime: Invest in Kids' is working to reduce adolescent crime in Illinois.
It's solution, to strengthen early childhood services.
"When kids start off in school lagging behind their peers, it takes much more time, energy, effort, and resources to help them catch up," said Illinois State Director, Sean Noble.
About 20 percent of kids in rural Illinois live in poverty compared to 17.5 percent in urban communities.
That's according to a new report by 'Fight Crime', a non-profit consisting of state police, prosecutors, and survivors of violence.
In an effort to keep kids from going down the wrong path, the organization is calling on lawmakers in Springfield to help.
"We at Fight Crime, our law enforcement leaders have joined with a lot of other partners in calling for a 10 percent increase in FY23 state resources for these programs," said Noble. "What that works out to is about $100 million.
In the next two-weeks, the group is hopeful lawmakers and the governor's office will agree on funding.